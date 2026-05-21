BOWMAN LUSAMBO PRESS STATEMENT ON ENDORSEMENT OF BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI ZULU.



21-05-2026 – Mwembeshi, Zambia – I, Bowman Lusambo, wish to officially endorse honorable Brian Mundubile and honorable Makebi Zulu following their decision to unite in the interest of the Patriotic Front and the Republic of Zambia.





First and foremost, I wish to congratulate the two gentlemen for putting aside their differences and embracing unity at a time when our country is in desperate need of strong, courageous and visionary leadership.





These are individuals I have personally worked with and interacted with over many years. I have known Brian Mundubile from our days in MMD, while Makebi Zulu has not only been my lawyer but also a close colleague during our time serving under former President Edgar Lungu.





When divisions began to emerge within the Patriotic Front, especially between these two gentlemen, I was deeply saddened because it appeared the spirit of togetherness and unity we built as leaders and former provincial ministers was slowly being lost.





Today, seeing Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu united gives me hope and reminds me of the values that once defined our leadership under President Edgar Lungu. Their reconciliation is bigger than politics; it is a demonstration of maturity, sacrifice and commitment to the future of Zambia.





As a former provincial minister, I see myself in these two gentlemen because our responsibility has always been to champion development, protect democracy and serve the interests of the Zambian people above personal ambition.





I strongly believe that Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu represent the restoration of confidence in our democracy, governance institutions and justice system. They represent hope for a country where citizens have increasingly become frustrated by economic hardships, political intolerance and institutional decline, such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Zambia police service.





I therefore call upon all former provincial ministers, members of the opposition, the clergy, men and women in uniform and all patriotic Zambians to rally behind these two leaders.





This is not the time for egos, divisions or personal ambitions. This is the time for unity and national liberation. I urge all aspiring opposition candidates to withdraw from contesting, put Zambia first and support these two gentlemen in the interest of restoring democracy, justice and economic stability.





The injustices currently being experienced by opposition leaders and ordinary citizens under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development administration cannot continue unchecked.





If I were outside today, perhaps my political journey would have taken a different direction because my dream has always been to govern this country and contribute meaningfully to its development. However, seeing these two leaders rise above their differences gives me comfort and reassurance that the future of Zambia can still be secured.





The spirit of President Edgar Lungu remains alive in our hearts, and I believe it is pleased with the unity and leadership now being demonstrated.





May all Patriotic Front members across the country come together and support this cause for the greater good of Zambia.

May God bless you all and may God bless Zambia.





Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

The Bulldozer

Former Lusaka Province Minister

Former Kabushi Member of Parliament



Prepared by:

Dube Khumalo

Based in Pretoria, South Africa.