UPND CONDEMNS VIOLENCE IN MAZABUKA, EXPELS 15 MEMBERS



Lusaka, May 21st 2026 – The United Party for National Development strongly condemns the unfortunate acts of violence and disorder that occurred at the civic centre in Mazabuka during the filing in of nomination papers by former UPND member Garry Nkombo for the Mazabuka Central parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.





As a law-abiding political party, the UPND respects the Constitution and the rule of law which allows any eligible citizen to contest elections either through a political party or as an independent candidate. Violence, intimidation and attempts to stop any candidate from exercising their democratic rights have no place in our party or in our democracy.





Following preliminary investigations into the incident, the party has taken decisive disciplinary action by expelling 15 purported UPND members identified to have been involved in the disturbances and acts of violence witnessed during the nomination process.





We wish to make it categorically clear that the UPND does not condone lawlessness, hooliganism or political violence in any form. Those responsible acted entirely on their own and outside the principles, values and discipline of our party.





The party is further urging the Zambia Police Service and other relevant law enforcement agencies to move swiftly and professionally in bringing all perpetrators to book regardless of their status or political affiliation.





President Hakainde Hichilema has on numerous occasions maintained that whoever breaks the law is on their own regardless of their standing in society. The President has consistently warned against taking the law into one’s own hands and has reaffirmed Government’s commitment to maintaining peace, law and order throughout the electoral process.





The UPND therefore wishes to send a strong warning to any individuals or groups contemplating engaging in violence, intimidation or any form of electoral misconduct that such behavior will not be tolerated.





President Hichilema has repeatedly assured the nation that the 2026 General Elections will be peaceful, free, fair and democratic for all participating candidates, political parties and stakeholders. As the ruling party, we remain committed to upholding democratic values and ensuring a peaceful electoral environment across the country.





We therefore call upon all our members and supporters to remain calm, disciplined and focused on issue-based campaigns as we head towards the August 13, 2026 General Elections.





Issued by:

Hon. Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

United Party for National Development (UPND)