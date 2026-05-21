‎ECZ Suspends UPND Ward Nominations in Kalumbila Over Duplicate Adoption Certificates



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‎Kalumbila | Prime TV Zambia

‎ By Jackson Mwansa

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‎The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended the nominations of all UPND aspiring councillors in five wards of Kalumbila District following the emergence of duplicate adoption certificates.



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‎Kalumbila District Electoral Officer, Liyungu Mungandi, said the Commission was compelled to halt the process after different candidates presented identical adoption certificates, making it difficult to determine the legitimately adopted candidates.



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‎Ms. Mungandi explained that ECZ will only resume the nominations after receiving official hard copies from the UPND secretariat for verification and guidance. She added that similar directives are being implemented in other parts of the country experiencing the same challenge.

‎She, however, clarified that nominations for all other candidates, including independent aspirants, will continue as scheduled.



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‎Meanwhile, the Kalumbila District UPND Chairperson confirmed to Prime Television Zambia in an interview that three individuals had been found in possession of adoption certificates for the same positions. He supported ECZ’s decision, stating that the suspension would help restore order and resolve the confusion surrounding the adoption process.



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‎The chairperson further alleged that some provincial party officials were issuing fake adoption letters to aspiring candidates in exchange for money, forcing some members to consider contesting as independent candidates.