Bowman Lusambo’s Sister In Law Only Passed Three Subjects In G12 , But Enrolled At UNZA – Witness

A WITNESS has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Court that Patience Manase, Bowman Lusambo’s sister-in-law only managed to pass in three subjects out of the seven subjections she wrote in her Grade 12 examinations.

Manase, 29, of Meanwood Ibex, a University of Zambia student pleaded not guilty to seven counts of forgery and uttering false documents.

Lamion Mbewe, 40, a teacher at Munali Girls Secondary School was testifying in a case in which Manase is facing seven counts of forgery and uttering of false documents contrary to section 344 and 352 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

A senior administrative officer at UNZA has produced different results that were used by Manase to enrol at the university to pursue a MBA programme in the School of Graduate Business.

When the matter came up for continued trial, Mr Mbewe told Magistrate Irene Wishimanga that Manase only managed to pass in three subjects which are English, 6, History, 4 and Commerce 6.

“Am before court because the school was served with an access warrant by ACC sometime in April this year. They had requested for some documents which we availed to them. The document were the transcript of results and record of certificate. Statement or transcript of results is proof that Patience Manase was a student at Munali and sat for her exams in 2009, she sat for eight subjects. English 6, RE, 9, History, 4, Maths 9, Agriculture Science, she was absent, Biology 9, Science 9 and Commence 6. From the above subjects; out of eight, she only passed in three and her results are under certificate results GCE,” Mr Mbewe said. Trial continues.

He said the other documents contained all the heads of department from 2005-2011 for morning pupils only because at that part, afternoon pupils used a different centre and in her case, her year 2009, her name is there on page nine.

Mr Mbewe said she collected her certificate on November 30, 2020 and her NRC No was 189378/10/1.

”Patience is a former student of Munali Girls Secondary School, who I also know personally because I taught her from 2008-2009. I used to teacher her Religious Education,” he said.

Meanwhile, Luis Chanda, 50, a senior administrative officer at UNZA told the court that Manase enrolled at the university with results that had no F but with an attachment of a GCE results of two subjects.

Mr Chanda said on September 22, 2022, UNZA received a letter from ACC requesting for information concerning Patience who was a student in the School of Graduate Business.- Daily Nation