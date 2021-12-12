BOWMAN TURNS TO GOD WITH LAMENTATIONS – “GOD SAVE US FROM THE WRATH OF BALLY”

Where is the voice of the Church in Zambia?

Today, been a Sunday, I woke up and took some time to meditate upon the word of the Lord.

My thoughts in principle have been prompted by the recent announcement by President Hichilema that his government will proceed to inflict more misery on Zambians by removing fuel subsidies and raising electricity tariffs.

No matter how much he attempts to defend the decision, President Hichilema knows that the action to remove subsidies and increase electricity tariffs will hurt the poor the most.

In all this confusion, I am searching for the voice of the Church. Where are the Church leaders? Zambia is a deeply religious society with majority being practicing Christians. Throughout our history, the Church in Zambia has always raised its voice the loudest over issues national matters.

The Church has conspicuously been silent over this matter which will gravely affect its flock.

The behavior of the Church in Zambia since President Hichilema assumed office is in contradiction of its original mandate handed down by God, Almighty.

The Church is commanded to be the salt of the earth. The church is called to be both “salt” and “light” amid difficult economic times.

Jesus specifically defined the role of the church in society as that of salt and light. Salt preserves and seasons. Light illuminates darkness and reflects the glory of God.

When the church compromises and becomes more like the world, it loses its flavor and, as Jesus said, “is good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men.”

Because the church is “in the world,” we participate in the economy along with everyone else. The impending economic storm will also affect the church and individual Christians—we are not immune to the economic hardships caused by the pandemic (Matthew 5:45).

The Church in Zambia needs to wake up and speak for its flock. Silence will be a betray of its conscience. The Church needs to denounce the suffering that President Hichilema wants to inflict on the poor people of Zambia.