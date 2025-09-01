By Makebi Zulu

BOWMAN WAS MESSED UP BY MAKEBI, HE SHOULD HAVE COMPROMISED NOW HE HAS ANOTHER 3 YEARS

Awe Bowman munandi, I can’t throw him under the bus, I ate with this guy panono. But I know he will pull through, I just hope Boma will leave him at least one house for his family.





I wish he had compromised but ukumfwila abena Makebi who think they are champions in everything, like they are doing pachitumbi. The made him to be stubborn thinking he will win.



Ala this Hakainde whom you deem to be so bad hearted, has tried to lead a Govt with a human face. Bowman was offered a deal to give up some properties and remain with a few, but lawyers (Abena Makebi) misled him in being adamant kwati ni BaEsther. But look now 🤷‍♂️





Anyway the good part about these cases is that, they are running concurrently, so it is like he is serving one sentence.



MAY THE LORD BE WITH HIM AND STRENGTHEN HIM