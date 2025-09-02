Boy Mamabolo quits ANC after 29 years amid controversy



Suspended ANC member and former Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo has officially resigned from the ANC after 29 years of membership.





Mamabolo’s decision comes amid ongoing controversies, including his suspension earlier this year over social media posts deemed defamatory toward fellow ANC member Onnica Moloi.





He has also faced legal challenges, including a court order requiring the deactivation of his Facebook account, and his attempt to launch a new political party, “Mandela For President,” was rejected by the Independent Electoral Commission.





In a statement, Mamabolo described leaving the ANC as a “very difficult and emotional” decision, citing internal sabotage and efforts to discredit him as reasons for his departure.





His resignation marks a significant shift in Limpopo politics, raising questions about the future direction of his political career.