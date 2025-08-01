Boy Mamabolo still ANC member despite IEC rejection of new party



The ANC in Limpopo has confirmed that Jacob Boy Mamabolo remains a party member, despite the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) recent rejection of his attempt to register a new political party, ‘Mandela for President’.





According to ANC Limpopo Provincial Secretary Reuben Madadzhe, Mamabolo is currently undergoing a disciplinary process but has not been expelled. “He is not above the ANC. If he wants to start his own party, he is free to do so, but we will contest him,” Madadzhe said following a Provincial Executive Committee meeting.





The IEC rejected Mamabolo’s party registration on grounds of non-compliance, including invalid signatures, inconsistent leadership documents, and concerns over the party’s name and colours resembling ANC branding. The use of “Mandela” in the party name and the listing of Mamabolo as “Mandela Jacob Boy Mamabolo” raised red flags about possible misrepresentation.





Mamabolo, a former MP with a history of clashes with the ANC, was suspended in April after controversial social media posts and is currently suing the party over his removal from its 2021 candidate list. The case is expected in the South Gauteng High Court on 1 September.





Despite the setback, Mamabolo plans to reapply to the IEC without changing the party’s name. The ANC and Nelson Mandela Foundation have both objected, accusing him of exploiting Mandela’s legacy.





As tensions grow, Mamabolo’s political future remains uncertain, with critics accusing him of opportunism.