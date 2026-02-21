Boyfriend confronts his girlfriend’s sugar daddy in a hotel room

Infidelity on the side of women is becoming the order of day, especially one involving younger women and older men.

In an unusual circumstance, ayoung man decided to discipline girlfriend’s sugar daddy and get him out of her life for good.

In a viral video, the young man appeared at the hotel where his girlfriend and the old man decided to meet up.

Upon arriving, the girlfriend opened the door and was surprised to see his boyfriend who barged in.

Although the girlfriend tried to hold him back, she could only do so until the man packed his clothes and ran out.

The boyfriend, not giving up, let go of his woman and started pursuing the man who was evidently out of breath.

The video has sparked reactions online as many people are quoting, “everyday for the thief, one day for the master.”