BOZ NOT BUYING ILLICITLY MINED GOLD



Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Denny Kalyalya says the central bank is not buying gold being extracted from “gold rush” districts country-wide because of ethical issues such as child and or militia labour.





And BoZ has about 2.8 tonnes of gold in its reserves worth US$300 million.





Dr Kalyalya said during a media tour and briefing at Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) here on Sunday that the process of buying gold using the local currency has continued.





However, Dr Kalyalya highlighted that BoZ is not participating in buying gold from gold rush districts country wide for varying reasons.





Dr Kalyalya said to start with, gold coming from the said districts is unprocessed.





He said BoZ can only buy gold from places where the mineral is properly mined, processed and with no issues of child or slave labour.



ZDM