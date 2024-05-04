Brace for 10 plus hours load shedding

Energy expert engineer Bornface Zulu has charged that the Country which is currently grappling with the effects of the 8 hours power cut due to low rainfall and the droughts is likely to see an increased hours of load shedding to over 10 hours per day.

Engineer Zulu explained that if the droughts and the high weather temperatures currently being experienced in most parts of the Country continues in months to come, load shedding hours might go up by 2 hours to 10 hours per day.

On 11th March , 2024, Zesco Limited announced the 8 Hours of daily Load Shedding and attributed the move to The 700 Megawatts Deficit, due to the impact of the El Nino.

Commenting on the matter in an exclusive interview with the Zambian Business Times -ZBT, Energy expert engineer Bornface Zulu said that looking at the current prevailing weather conditions being experienced in the country, the load shedding hours might be increased further due water levels that might also drop further.

Zulu said that Ordinary Zambians need to prepare themselves with what is coming ahead of them by finding other alternative sources of energy such as solar energy.

He noted that there is an urgent need for the Government to formulate favorable policies that will attract foreign investors to invest in alternative sources of energy to develop the energy sector and reduce demand on the national grid.

He further noted that the energy sector will continue being underdeveloped if proper policies are not formulated to attract both local and foreign investors to invest in the energy sector.

He therefore emphasized on the need for cost reflective energy tariffs to attract more investment in the energy sector.

