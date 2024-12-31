Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their bitter divorce after eight years

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s lawyer James Simon said in a statement to Page Six.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.“

The former couple first met while co-starring in the 2005 movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

At the time, Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, who ended up divorcing him that same year, and Jolie was a single mother to son Maddox, whom she adopted from Cambodia in 2002.

In 2005, Pitt accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia to adopt daughter Zahara. The actor legally adopted both children the following year, a few months before daughter Shiloh was born.

In 2007, the pair welcomed son Pax, adopted from Vietnam, to their family. The following year, the actress gave birth to her and Pitt’s fraternal twins, son Knox and daughter Vivienne. They also purchased Château Miraval in France and launched Miraval Wines.

They announced their engagement in April 2012 and got married at the multimillion-dollar estate in August 2014.

In September 2016, shortly after their second wedding anniversary, Angelina filed for divorce.

It wasn’t until 2022 that details surrounding the infamous private plane incident, which occurred days before Jolie requested to end the marriage, were revealed.

During the flight, a now-sober Pitt allegedly “ch0ked one of the children and struck another in the face” as well as “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” He also allegedly “poured beer and red wine” on Jolie and the kids.

Both the FBI and DCFS cleared Pitt, who has always denied any physical altercation, of wrongdoing.

A judge ruled the duo legally single in April 2019. They spent the next several years negotiating the custody of their brood and the divvying of their finances.

In May 2021, a judge awarded Pitt joint custody, but the decision was reversed two months later after the judge was found to have had a conflict of interest.

In October of that year, Jolie sold her 50 percent stake in Miraval Wines to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group, prompting Pitt to sue her the following February.

He accused her of violating their agreement by failing to receive his permission to sell her share and claimed she damaged the reputation of the business.

Jolie filed a countersuit in September 2022.