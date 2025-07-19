Brazil police raid ex-President Bolsonaro’s home, fit ankle tag, citing flight risk concern amid criminal trial





Police in Brazil swooped on the home and political headquarters of Jair Bolsonaro early Friday, searching the properties, ordering the former president to wear an electronic ankle tag, barring him from speaking to foreign officials or approaching embassies and prohibiting him from using social media.





The restrictions, ordered by Brazil’s Supreme Court, were motivated by concerns that Bolsonaro would flee the country, amid his trial over an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election to remain in power. Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing.





Federal police also accused Bolsonaro and his son, Eduardo, of conspiring with the US government to impose sanctions against Brazilian officials, according to court documents. That action, the court said, “would directly benefit his father and financier, Jair Messias Bolsonaro.” CNN has reached out to the US State Department for comment.





Federal police also seized an unspecified amount of US dollars in cash.





Speaking outside the police station Friday, Bolsonaro called the ankle tag “supreme humiliation” and said that





