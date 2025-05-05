Brazilian Police arrest two in connection with an alleged plot to detonate explosives at Lady Gaga’s free concert

Brazilian authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with an alleged plot to detonate explosives at Lady Gaga’s free concert on Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday, May 3 — the largest show of her career, attended by over 2 million fans.

The suspects were taken into custody hours before the performance, and the event proceeded without incident, leaving many questioning the seriousness or immediacy of the threat. Brazilian police later stated they withheld public information about the arrests to prevent panic and misinformation.

A spokesperson for Lady Gaga said the singer and her team were only made aware of the alleged plot through media reports the following morning. “

Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks,” the statement read.

The team also emphasized that they had worked closely with law enforcement during the planning and execution of the concert and were confident in the safety protocols.

The performance featured Gaga’s biggest hits — including “Born This Way,” a song embraced as an LGBTQ+ anthem — and took place under tight security, with 5,200 military and police officers deployed across the beach.

According to the Brazilian Justice Ministry and state police, the alleged plan was orchestrated by a group promoting hate speech, particularly targeting LGBTQ+ individuals.

Authorities said the group aimed to carry out an attack using homemade explosive devices and Molotov cocktails as a “collective challenge” to gain notoriety on social media. The group reportedly used violent online content to recruit teenagers under the guise of being “Little Monsters,” a nickname for Lady Gaga’s fans, in an effort to lure them into networks associated with extremism and self-harm.

One of the arrested individuals, described as the group’s leader — was apprehended in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul on charges of illegal weapons possession. A teenager was arrested in Rio de Janeiro on charges related to child pornography. Authorities did not detail their specific roles in the plot or how Lady Gaga’s concert became the group’s target.

As part of the investigation, raids were conducted at the homes of 15 suspects across several Brazilian states. Phones and electronic devices were seized, though police did not confirm recovering any actual explosives.

Despite the alleged threat, there was no disruption to the concert itself. Lady Gaga later expressed her gratitude to fans on Instagram, saying, “Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show – the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special. I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you