Brazilian President Lula Reveals Ancelotti Asked About Neymar’s World Cup Selection

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has disclosed that Brazil’s national team coach, Carlo Ancelotti, sought his opinion on whether Neymar should be included in the squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ancelotti had earlier raised concerns about Neymar’s fitness, noting that the forward is not yet in peak physical condition and stressing his intention to select only fully fit players for the tournament.

Speaking during a live broadcast on his YouTube channel, Lula revealed that the coach directly asked for his view on the matter.

‘I had the chance to speak with Ancelotti, and he asked me: “Do you think Neymar should be called up?”

‘I said: “Look, Ancelotti, if he’s physically fit, he’s got the football. What I need to know is whether he actually wants it.”

‘If he does, then he has to be professional. He can look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, he can look at Messi, and still go to the national team, because he’s not old yet.

‘But he can’t expect to go just on his name. He has to earn it on the pitch.’

The comments come amid growing public debate over Neymar’s potential inclusion, with fans calling for his return while questions remain about his readiness and form.