Brazil’s Ex-President Bolsonaro hospitalized days after being convicted of plotting a coup and sentenced to 27 years 

Brazil’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, September 17 after suffering from severe hiccups, vomiting, and low blood pressure, his eldest son, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, announced on X.

“I ask for everyone’s prayers so that it is nothing serious,” Flávio wrote.

The hospitalization comes less than a week after Bolsonaro, 70, was convicted of plotting a coup d’état — a plan prosecutors said included discussions about assassinating current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison, though he has denied any wrongdoing.

Bolsonaro has a history of health complications stemming from a stabbing he suffered while campaigning in 2018. He has been hospitalized multiple times in recent years for abdominal pain and related issues. It is unclear if his latest condition is connected to that attack.

Just two days earlier, the former president underwent medical tests and a procedure to remove skin lesions, according to CNN Brasil.

Officials have not yet released details on his current status.