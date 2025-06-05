Brazil’s President Lula announces readiness to negotiate a new trade deal with the US.

President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has expressed his readiness to negotiating a new trade deal with the United States.

Lula signaled a willingness to strengthen bilateral economic ties despite recent tensions over U.S. tariffs.

The Brazilian president emphasized a his willingness for dialogue, stating that Brazil seeks a relationship based on mutual respect.

He noted that if the U.S. imposes tariffs on Brazilian products, Brazil could respond with reciprocity or seek recourse through the World Trade Organization (WTO).

This stance comes amid U.S. tariffs, including a 10% levy on Brazilian imports and a 25% tariff on steel, prompting Brazil to prioritize negotiations while exploring trade diversification with other partners like China, the EU, and Canada.

The U.S. is considered as Brazil’s second-largest trading partner, with trade deals around $28.6 billion in goods and services in last year.

Meanwhile there’s still tension between the two countries and the Brazilian president will be interested in going all out to safeguard the country’s interest.