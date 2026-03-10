Brazil’s President Lula Warns President Ramaphosa That Weak Defence Preparedness Could Expose South Africa to Future Invasion Risks

Brazil’s President Lula Warns President Ramaphosa That Weak Defence Preparedness Could Expose South Africa to Future Invasion Risk





Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has reportedly warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that countries which fail to strengthen their defence systems may leave themselves vulnerable to future security threats, including the possibility of foreign invasion or external interference.





The warning came during discussions between the two leaders as South Africa and Brazil continue to deepen cooperation within the BRICS partnership, where security, economic stability, and global power shifts are increasingly being debated.





President Lula is believed to have stressed that in today’s changing global environment, nations must invest in strong defence capabilities, modern military equipment, and strategic alliances to protect their sovereignty and national interests.





Brazil itself has been strengthening its defence sector and regional influence in South America, while also promoting greater cooperation among Global South nations, including those in the BRICS bloc.





For South Africa, the conversation highlights ongoing concerns about the state of the country’s defence readiness, as analysts have previously warned about budget constraints affecting the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and its ability to modernise equipment and maintain operational capacity.





Some experts argue that stronger defence cooperation between BRICS nations such as Brazil, South Africa, Russia, India, and China could play an important role in ensuring security and stability in an increasingly unpredictable world.