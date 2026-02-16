BRE Sets 28th March for 2026 Kuomboka Ceremony

‎The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has officially announced March 28, 2026 as the date for this year’s prestigious Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony.



‎The ceremony will mark the royal journey from Lealui Palace to Mulamba Harbour in Mongu, as part of the historic movement of the Litunga from the flooded plains to higher ground.



‎Announcing the date at the Mboo Kuta this morning, the Ngambela of Barotseland, Manyando Mukela, said preparations are underway. However, he expressed concern over the clearing of the Moyowamo canals, stating that blocked waterways could disrupt the smooth passage of the royal barge, the Nalikwanda, from Lealui to Limulunga Royal Village.



‎Mr. Mukela warned that failure to clear the canals may delay the arrival of His Majesty Lubosi Imwiko II.



‎He has since appealed to government to support the BRE in clearing the canals from Lealui to Limulunga, including the route leading to Mulamba Harbour in Mongu.



‎Meanwhile, the Ngambela has urged spectators to begin preparing their traditional attire in readiness for the highly anticipated cultural event.

