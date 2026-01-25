Bread, Wine, and Democracy: Why Unity Matters More Than Division



Saturday thought—24. Jan.26.



I recently shared what I thought was a harmless picture of unity between hon. Brian Mundubile and Snr Counselor Makebi Zulu.





They are both household names in Zambian politics.



To my surprise, tongues wagged, and for the life of me, I cannot fathom why. In that moment, Senior Counsel Zulu and brother Mundubile showed us that even in the sizzling pot of politics, six months before presidential polls, there is more that unites them than divides them.







Brother Makebi joined hands to mourn with brother Mundubile during the funeral of bo Mundubile’s mother-in-law, mhsrip.





How could that possibly be a bad thing? Has our politics become so toxic that two men in a political contest cannot break bread and share wine together over grief?





I faced the same flak when I took a picture with Senior Counsel Zulu, whom I have known for years, and or when I openly supported Hon. Mundubile’s right to run for President.





Why should friendship and respect be treated as betrayal?

Take the ruling PF for instance.









As I said during a hot off-mic KBNTV appearance, when Mundubile decided to break ranks and run for president, “instead of support, he faced attacks from his comrades.”





That is not healthy. If someone else feels they are best suited to run, why not step up and announce like Mundubile has? Why stand in his sun? Who is stopping who from ‘coming out.’





Democracy thrives when those who aspire to lead stand alongside each other, not when they bury one another. Let Mundubile, Zulu, Greyford Monde and others run.





Don’t stop anyone or monkey-wrench their dreams six months before the big day. I have not seen Mundubile stop anyone from running or MZ.

If Mundubile, Zulu, Given Lubinda, Harry Kalaba, Kelvin Bwalya Fube, and Fred M’membe, Muhabi Lungu or Bishop Trevor Mwamba decide to run together, even better.





Common sense tells us that united we stand, divided we fall.

History offers lessons. In Europe, the Franco-German reconciliation after World War II birthed the European Union, proving that former rivals can build lasting peace and prosperity when they choose unity over division.





In Africa, the coalition government in Kenya after the 2007 crisis showed that even bitter rivals can sit at the same table to prevent national collapse. These examples remind us that unity is not weakness—it is strength.





Opposition in-fighting only strengthens the ruling party. Democracy is best served when opposition is strong, cohesive, and constructive.





There is enough room for everyone to work together rather than devour each other. Don’t hate people for seeking to work together.

That is my Saturday point: unity is love, and love is democracy.

« L’union fait la force. »

(Unity makes strength.)



—Amb. Anthony Mukwita Reflections.