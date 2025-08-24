BREAKING NEWS: ‎MANSA MALL OWNER CONSIDERS DEMOLITION OF THE MALL



This morning, I had a conversation with the Operational Manager of Mansa Mall. The Operational Manager, Mr. Levin’s Situnyama, informed me this morning that the decision to demolish Mansa Mall has been made, after extensive deliberation and consideration of various factors. This decision is necessary due to persistent operational challenges and the current issues affecting the mall.





‎He pointed out that this decision was required due to persistent operational challenges and current issues impacting the mall. Despite endeavors to address these challenges, the company has encountered ongoing demands for additional actions and costs, resulting in significant financial losses. Specifically, substantial expenses were incurred in implementing council and court-recommended measures, only to receive new directives requiring further considerable expenditures. The anchor tenant, Choppies Supermarket, has incurred losses due to spoilage of perishable goods, including fruits and vegetables.‎ He stated, The primary tenant intends to vacate the premises, resulting in a largely vacant mall, considering they occupy three of the 37 operational shops.





He also said, We have experienced numerous challenges during the construction and operational phases, which we have consistently presented to the council. Regrettably, our discussions with the council and provincial administration have not led to meaningful progress or tangible solutions to our operational challenges. Unfortunately, the current circumstances have made it impractical for us to continue operating the mall due to substantial financial losses.





‎He concluded, The current situation, combined with the other challenges we have faced thus far, have led to a point where continuing to operate the mall is no longer viable. In light of this decision, we will be issuing notices to our tenants to vacate the premises. Subsequently, we will proceed with the demolition of the mall.





‎By Emmanuel Musama.

‎Luapula Province Updates. 23rd August, 2025

