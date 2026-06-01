Breaking news: UPP leader Saviour Chishimba announces UPP’s joining of UPND Alliance.

Saviour Chishimba backs Hichilema, UPND Alliance



United Progressive People (UPP) president Saviour Chishimba has announced his party’s joining of the UPND Alliance in an effort to create a better Zambia.





Chishimba was PF Kasama Central member of parliament from September 2006 until July 2009 when he resigned as a lawmaker.



Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Chishimba said: “Today, the United Progressive People (UPPP) joins the UPND Alliance in seeking continuity with progress, peace and respect.”





“We do not so out of convenience, weakness or because it is politically fashionable. We do so because we believe Zambia is greater is than any political party, individual ambition or any other political disagreements,” he said.



He said UPP, a nationalist political party, is not in the opposition for the sake of opposing.





“It will be betrayal to oppose progress for the sake of it,” Chishimba said.



To President Hakainde Hichilema, the radical opposition said leadership is often tested not in moments of comfort but during difficulties.





“Posterity will remember you (President Hichilema) for accepting responsibility and firmly doing what is right for the country.





“Today, we stand with you, Mr President and the alliance, not as spectators but as partners in the continued task of real national renewal. We do so openly, honestly and with a clear conscious,” Chishimba said.





He added that long after the August 13, 2026 election has passed, Zambia will remain.



“We join hands with President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Alliance to build the Zambia that the citizens deserve, said Chishimba.



Kalemba June 1, 2026