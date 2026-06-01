Emmanuel Jay Banda lied Mpezeni wasn’t killed – Ngoni Royal Establishment



THE Ngoni Royal Establishment has reported former Petauke Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Jay Banda to police over allegations he made about the death of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV.





The former law maker who escaped from lawful custody and usually interacts with his followets online, recorded a video, saying that the late traditional leader was allegedly killed by some politicians who wanted to use his fame.





In a statement issued today, the Royal Establishment dismissed Banda’s claims



Senior Chief Nzamane IV, said Paramount Chief Mpenzeni IV was not killed but died after an illness.





“The Chief had been receiving medical treatment and his health status was a private matter,” he said.



The senior chief called on Banda to cease issuing false statements and allow the Ngoni people to mourn their leader peacefully, without turning the matter into a political controversy.





He said it is unfortunate that an individual would attempt to instigate tribal tensions in a matter that does not involve him.



He also urged the public to disregard Banda’s remarks and refrain from spreading unverified information regarding the Chief’s death





“We appeal to all citizens to allow us to mourn our leader with dignity and avoid making unfounded claims,” he added.



Police are yet to confirm the report.



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Kalemba June 1, 2026