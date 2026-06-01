THE POLITICS OF LIES – WHY THE PF/TONSE ALLIANCE’S “PLAN B” WAS A FRAUD FROM THE START





By Thomas Mbewe



For months, the opposition PF/Tonse Alliance led by Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu strutted across the political stage, chests puffed, whispering to their loyalists and the Zambian people about a secret weapon—a so-called “Plan B.”





It was a tantalizing promise. While President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND focused on economic recovery and national unity, the opposition claimed to hold an ace up their sleeve. But as the dust settles, one uncomfortable truth emerges: there was no Plan B. There never was. And there can never be a Plan B without first having a credible Plan A.





The simple reality is that the PF/Tonse Alliance has no serious governance agenda. They have no coherent economic blueprint, no genuine policy proposals, and no message of hope. What they do have, however, is a well-documented strategy of violence, disinformation, and ethnic agitation. Having failed to convince Zambians on merit, they have now resorted to the politics of the gutter.





Enter the motley crew of propagandists: Shishuwa Shishuwa, Charles Kakula, and Beverly Kunda Moore, coordinated by none other than Emmanuel Mwamba, a former diplomat now facing criminal charges and operating as a fugitive. This is the team tasked with selling a fantasy.





Under the direction of Mundubile and Zulu, these individuals have flooded social media, particularly pages like Hadodi Hachisanga the Return, Zambia for All 2026, and Chair the Voice of Zambia, with toxic content. Their currency is not policy but propaganda. Their tools are not ideas but insults. Their goal is not national development but tribal capture.





President Hichilema has been subjected to an unrelenting barrage of slander. They call him a ritualist. Satanic. A Freemason. The devil. A thief. These are not critiques, they are calculated slurs designed to dehumanize a democratically elected leader simply because he does not belong to their preferred tribe or political lineage. Make no mistake: this is not about performance. It is about pedigree. They do not believe President Hichilema deserves to lead Zambia unless he comes from their own ethnic or political stable.





Their hope is simple but sinister: to sow confusion, ignite violence, and erode public confidence ahead of the August 2026 General Election. They dream of a scenario where Mundubile sits as President and Zulu as Vice President, not because they have earned it, but because they have manufactured enough chaos to slip through the cracks.





But Zambians are not fools. We have seen this playbook before. We remember the violence, the looting of public coffers, and the incompetence that marked their previous time in power. And we have rejected it.





The Zambian people have consistently demonstrated that they value peace, love, harmony, unity, and economic prosperity over tribal insults and manufactured outrage. No amount of Facebook propaganda from a fugitive in exile or a hired academic in South Africa will change that.





The PF/Tonse Alliance can recruit all the online bullies they want. They can call the President every name in the book. But they cannot manufacture a single genuine reason why they should be trusted with power again. Their “Plan B” was a lie. Their campaign is a catastrophe. And come 2026, Zambians will once again choose light over darkness, unity over division, and substance over sham.



Ilelanga News. June 01, 2026.