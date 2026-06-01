UPP’s Chishimba rejects ‘Political Prisoner’ label for corruption convicts…



…Says there is no honour in stealing





By Oliver Chisenga



President of the United Progressive People (UPP), Saviour Chishimba, has strongly rejected attempts to portray individuals convicted of corruption as political prisoners, arguing that criminal accountability should not be confused with political persecution





In a statement, Chishimba said there was “no honour in stealing” and accused some Patriotic Front (PF)-aligned groups of attempting to rebrand corruption convictions as acts of political victimhood.





The UPP leader maintained that individuals jailed for corruption or abuse of public resources should not be regarded as martyrs or heroes of democracy, stressing that political prisoners are those punished for speaking truth to power rather than for committing criminal offences.





Drawing from his own experience, Chishimba said he was once detained for seven days without trial during the PF administration for demanding accountability, adding that this gave him a clear understanding of the difference between political persecution and lawful prosecution.





He further argued that Zambia continues to bear the consequences of past corruption, citing inflated contracts, reckless borrowing, politically connected tenders and the misuse of public resources as factors that contributed to the country’s economic challenges



Chishimba referenced findings from the Auditor General’s Special Report on Public Debt, which showed a sharp increase in Zambia’s external public debt between 2011 and 2021. He said the country must fully account for borrowed funds, including proceeds from the Eurobonds, and ensure that public resources are used transparently.





The UPP president called on the government to undertake comprehensive forensic audits of public contracts across ministries, local authorities, parastatals and other state institutions. He said all inflated contracts should be reviewed and any stolen public funds recovered.





According to Chishimba, corruption deprives ordinary citizens of essential services and opportunities, affecting sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and agriculture.





He urged Zambians to distinguish between genuine political persecution and convictions arising from corruption, insisting that the country must uphold accountability and protect public resources.





“Zambia must never confuse the two,” Chishimba said, referring to the distinction between political prisoners and those convicted of corruption-related offences..