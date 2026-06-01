KUDOS TO THE NGONI ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR TAKING ACTION



Guest Article by Hon Oster Chali Halutaka



The Ngoni Royal Establishment deserves commendation for reporting Emmanuel “Jay Jay” Banda to the police over allegations that Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV was killed. According to the establishment, the late Chief died after an illness for which he had been receiving medical treatment, and the allegations attributed to Jay Jay Banda are false, malicious and misleading.





There is a growing concern that Jay Jay Banda has developed a habit of making serious accusations against respected institutions and national leaders without providing evidence. From repeated attacks on the Presidency to now making allegations concerning the death of one of Zambia’s most revered traditional leaders, his conduct continues to attract criticism.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV was not only a traditional leader but also a symbol of unity and cultural heritage for the Ngoni people. Making unverified claims about his death after his passing is viewed by many as a serious act of disrespect towards the royal family, the Ngoni people and the institution he represented.





The Ngoni Royal Establishment has done the right thing by allowing law enforcement agencies to handle the matter. Freedom of expression comes with responsibility, and those making serious allegations must be prepared to provide evidence to support their claims.





Respect for the Presidency, traditional institutions and the deceased should never become casualties of personal or political agendas. The law should now be allowed to take its course.