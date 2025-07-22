Breakthrough in DJ Sumbody case, Mkhwanazi praised for bold revelations



Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the 2022 murder of amapiano star Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka, reigniting public focus on Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s earlier revelations about stalled investigations into killings of Gauteng artists.





The suspects, including Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, believed to have orchestrated the hit were taken into custody on 21 July.





A seized firearm has been linked to other high-profile killings, including the 2024 murder of engineer Armand Swart. The group is expected to appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court today on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.





Although Mkhwanazi is not leading the investigation, his 6 July media briefing is now seen as a turning point. At the time, he stated that police knew the identities of suspects in several artist killings but had made no arrests, blaming interference and the complexity of cases linked to a Gauteng-based criminal syndicate involving politicians and business figures.





Social media users and artists have since praised Mkhwanazi for his candour. The Limpopo Artists Movement called his comments a “wake-up call,” while others hailed him as a rare voice of transparency in law enforcement.



National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has applauded the work of Gauteng’s organised crime unit and the Political Killings Task Team behind the breakthrough.





The arrests mark progress in a case that had long frustrated fans and the entertainment industry, though Mkhwanazi’s warnings serve as a reminder of the broader challenges in dismantling entrenched criminal networks.