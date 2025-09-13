BREBNER CHANGALA: A FOREIGN PUPPET IN ZAMBIAN POLITICS



Brebner Changala has exposed himself as nothing more than a mouthpiece for foreign interests. His daily obsession with visiting Western embassies—be it the United States, Sweden, or the United Kingdom—is not about Zambia’s democracy or development. It is about currying favour, spreading gossip, and selling out his country’s sovereignty for the hope of political relevance.





Changala naively believes that by spoon-feeding diplomats with anti-government narratives, these envoys will turn around and sway the people of Zambia to revolt. Nothing could be further from the truth. Ambassadors are not in Zambia to hand out power. They are here to represent their governments’ interests. They sit, listen, and take notes while using desperate figures like Changala as sources of cheap intelligence to send back home. He is not influencing them—they are using him.





Sadly, Changala is not alone. He is in the company of equally desperate opportunists: Raphael Nakacinda, Given Lubinda, Harry Kalaba, Miles Sampa, and Fred M’membe. Together, they move from embassy to embassy as if state power is hidden in diplomatic wine glasses. They seriously believe that the road to State House in 2026 runs through the doors of Western embassies, instead of through the people of Zambia.





Changala’s selective engagement is even more telling. He has never lined up meetings with Ambassadors from SADC or the African Union—leaders who share Zambia’s realities and could offer genuine solidarity. No, his eyes remain fixed on the West, where the dangling carrot of funding is too tempting. Let us be clear: this is not patriotism. This is stomach politics.





Zambians should also remember that the muzungu solution has never been the African solution. Countries that have risen from poverty, such as China, did so by depending on their own people, not by kneeling before foreign masters. Yet here we are, watching Changala cling to a colonial mentality that undermines our very sovereignty.





The 2026 election will not be decided by foreign Ambassadors. It will be decided by Zambians—farmers, traders, teachers, miners, students, mothers, and fathers who know their struggles and their dreams. No amount of embassy lobbying will overturn that fact.





By choosing to serve foreign interests over his own people, Changala has crossed the line. He is not a defender of democracy. He is a willing puppet—and Zambia has no place for puppets.- Koswe