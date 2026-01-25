BREBNER CHANGALA SAYS MILES SAMPA’S COURT CASE COULD TRIGGER BY-ELECTION IN MATERO IF NOT WELL HANDLED





By Chamuka Shalubala



Political Commentator Brebner Changala says the court case surrounding Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa is signaling a potential by-election before the August general elections.





Mr. Sampa was last week granted a K1 million bail in his own recognizance after appearing in court for a case in which he alleged that the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- staged a fake polling station in Chawama during the recently held by-election.





Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Changala says the court case could easily result in a by-election if not well handled.



He claims that government is in panic mode and doing everything possible to gain momentum ahead of the elections.





Mr. Changala however says the opposition seems prepared for this year’s general elections, with or without a by-election in Matero.



PHOENIX NEWS