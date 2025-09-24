Dear Dad,



How do you explain to the generation you once promised would be leaders of tomorrow that you still wish to rule over their grandchildren?





I still remember those walks along the beach, your hand holding mine, as you told me I was the future. You filled my heart with dreams of what was to come. But now, the future has arrived, and yet you hold on, unwilling to let me live the life you promised.





Dad, look at your peer, Robert Mugabe. Once celebrated, he was quickly forgotten after his passing because of his arrogance in clinging to power. Please, learn from his story. Let go, and let the future unfold.

I love you.





-Brenda Biya writes another heart piercing note to her father Paul Biya who seeks re-election to power after 43 years.