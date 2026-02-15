“BREXIT BRITAIN IS OVER!” STARMER CALLS FOR NEW ERA WITH EUROPE



Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signalled a decisive shift in tone, declaring that the UK is “not the Britain of the Brexit years anymore” and must rebuild closer ties with its European neighbours.





In a speech stressing cooperation over isolation, Starmer said Britain must “look outwards” to strengthen security and protect its national interests. He emphasised that in an increasingly unstable world, collaboration with Europe is not optional it is essential.





“There is no British security without Europe, and no European security without Britain,” he said, underlining the interconnected threats facing the region, from war on the continent to global instability.





The remarks are being seen as a clear message that the UK under Starmer intends to reset relations with European partners prioritising defence, intelligence sharing and joint security efforts in a new post-Brexit chapter.