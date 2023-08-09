YOU WILL NOT MANAGE TO SILENCE THE OPPOSITION, UPND GOVT TOLD.

…….as Leader of Opposition Brian Mundubile advises Police IG to join Politics if he wants to make political statements.

Lusaka…… Wednesday, 9th August 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has condemned the arrest of Socialist Party Leader Dr Fred M’membe.

Hon Mundubile said the UPND want to divert attention from the real issues affecting the people such as high Cost of Mealie Meal and the mass corruption allegedly taking place in Government.

He has told the New Dawn Government that, “You will not win in your quest to silence the opposition”.

He said attempts have been made in the last two years to intimidate the opposition but they have remained resolute.

Hon Mundubile was speaking shortly after visiting Dr M’membe at Woodlands Police Station.

“It is unfortunate that comrade Fred M’membe had to spend a night in the cells. We may belong to different political parties, together we are classified as members of the Opposition. Our friends in the UPND don’t seem to get it, the real fight is against the cost of living. To all the Zambians, open your eyes, our friends in the UPND did not come here to Govern,” he said.

And Hon Mundubile has lashed out at Inspector General of Police over the statements made yesterday on Dr M’membe which have been described as Political in nature.

He said Mr Musamba must quit as Police IG if he wants to concentrate on politics.

Hon Mundubile said Mr Musamba is a disappointment who is behaving like a total carder.

“The statements he is making cannot come from that office. Since when did a Police Officer start advising Politicians on which philosophy to follow. Go back to the manual, read what your job description is about, you are not a politician,” he said.

Hon Mundubile added that opposition is more resolved to defend democracy.

“Hakainde Hichilema will not stand the voice of the people. Take a step back, the multi nationals never voted for you. It is the Zambian people. President Lungu told the people that the UPND got money from vedanta on the promise that he gives them back KCM when he wins elections. There is massive corruption in the UPND. The fight comrade M’membe has embarked on is for all Zambians. There is nothing wrong to provide checks and balances,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya said Government must concentrate on reducing the Cost of Living and Creating employment opportunities to people as opposed to fighting the opposition.

“I went to see Dr M’membe. He is sharing the cells with a young man, who is in there for having stolen chicken and chips, I am very sorry, this should not happen in the country. The reason the people are doing all sorts of things is that there is hunger. Mr President work on the food prices so that people can benefit,” he said.

Hon Kafwaya stated that the resources channeled towards policing the people showing Solidarity to Dr M’membe would have been channelled towards reducing commodity prices.

“Muchalo muli insala, tamuli nenchito. When You have such problems, can you allow illegal mining at KCM, looting of Sugilite, Gold in Mpika. How much money have the police spent towards managing the crowd that has come to see Dr Fred M’membe, you should direct those resources towards food and policies,” Hon Kafwaya said.