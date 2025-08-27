BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND GREYFORD MONDE ON ITEZHI TEZHI ROAD WHICH WAS NEVER DELIVERED

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso





In 2014, the PF government wanted to work on the D769 Itezhi-Tezhi to Mongu Road junction Road. This road had last been tarred in 1976 but its state deteriorated because it lacked maintenance. Build Trust Construction (Z) LTD was the company contracted to work on the road.





The question to Mr Mundubile is whether or not he owns shares in Build Trust Construction. However, a story on 13th February 2022 in The Mast newspaper entitled “I spend more on politics than the salary I get as an MP-Mundubile” said: “From there, we opened a construction company 20 years ago called Build Trust Construction Company. With discipline and hard work, the company grew to employing over 300 workers including whites.”





Anyway, since we know he owns the company, why was the Itezhi Tezhi Road not finished? What happened to the money meant for the road to be upgraded and finished? Did you Mr Mundubile get the road contracts because of your association with the past government in which you were Northern Province minister but continued getting business from the same government you served? Was that part of State Capture? Was the Itezhi Tezhi MP Greyford Monde aware of this deal and is this why he never raised issues why your company never performed its job under this contract?





The then Itezhi-Tezhi Member of Parliament was Greyford Monde, who is today looking like being propped up to stand to legitimatise the process of getting the likes of Mundubile into office as PF leader. I say so because Greyford was one of the last people to say he was going to stand for election at the convention that was to elect the PF president back in 2022/2023.

Just look at the list of PF candidates and see where they hail from and why Greyford in important to show legitimacy to the process of getting a new PF president (with Given Lubinda having not filed in papers and no one from Eastern Province having made a bid): 1. Emmanuel Mwamba, 2. Chishimba Kambwili, 3. Chitalu Chilufya, 4. Brian Mundubile, 5. Mutotwe Kafwaya, 6. Miles Sampa, 7. Greyford Monde, 8. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) with SG at the time being Nickson Chilangwa.





The question is: Did you Mr Greyford Monde know anything about the deal for the Itezhi Tezhi Road? Is this why you are seen to be close to Mundubile? Why didn’t we see you the area member of parliament of Itezhi tezhi making noise about the contract of this important road and why it was not being worked on despite money being paid?