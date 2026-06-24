“Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu are just making noise, they have no plans to develop our country”- Harry Kalaba

KALABA CALLS FOR ISSUE-BASED VOTING AHEAD OF AUGUST 13 POLLS.



By Michael Himusa Jnr



Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has urged Zambians to make decisions that will promote national development when they cast their votes on August 13, rather than being influenced by the size or popularity of political parties.





Mr. Kalaba says voters should carefully evaluate candidates and choose leaders who have the capacity and vision to improve the lives of citizens and drive the country’s development.





“Don’t just follow some candidates because they make a lot of noise or seem to have big crowds. You must think carefully and ask them what plans they have for Zambia”. He said





Speaking in Mansa, Mr. Kalaba emphasized the importance of assessing the plans and policies of candidates before deciding whether to replace those currently in office.





He says elections should not simply be about removing one leader and replacing them with another, but about selecting individuals with practical solutions to the country’s challenges.





Mr. Kalaba adds that voters should consider proposals aimed at empowering citizens, creating jobs, and reopening mines, among other development initiatives, when making their choices at the polls.