▲ BRIAN MUNDUBILE AT THE CENTRE OF OPPOSITION UNCERTAINTY



Brian Mundubile’s political moment has arrived under difficult circumstances. As a PF Member of Parliament, leader of PF MPs, and declared presidential aspirant, his actions now carry consequences beyond personal ambition.





His attendance at a contested Tonse Alliance meeting has placed him at the heart of a broader struggle between structure and momentum. Some view his move as engagement with an alliance attempting to move forward. Others see it as bypassing established authority within PF.





The challenge Mundubile faces reflects a wider opposition dilemma. Remaining tied to PF’s unresolved legal and leadership battles risks limiting future options. Aligning openly with alliance momentum risks alienating loyalists who value continuity and order.





Recent by-elections suggest that voters are responding more to identity, legacy, and coalition appeal than to internal disputes. That reality pressures opposition leaders to prioritise unity over gatekeeping.





Mundubile’s next steps will signal whether he intends to unify fractured structures or remain constrained by them. In a divided opposition landscape, hesitation benefits incumbency more than decisiveness.