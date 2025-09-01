BRIAN MUNDUBILE ATTENDS 2025 KASAMA ARCHDIOCESAN CATHOLIC WOMEN CONFERENCE





Sunday, 31/08/2025



The conference, hosted at Lubushi Minor Seminary, was graced by His Grace Archbishop Ignatius Chama and attended by Tonse Alliance Parliamentary Affairs Chairman and Mporokoso Constituency MP Hon. Brian Mundubile. The annual event attracted 5,047 Catholic Women and raised K2, 828, 442 for Lubushi Minor Seminary.





The Mporokoso law-Maker was accompanied by Her Worship the Mayor of Kasama Theresa Kolala, Mungwi Town Council Chairperson Grace Chomba and Lunte Town Council Chairperson George Chikwanda and PF Northern Provincial officials.