BRIAN MUNDUBILE CLEARED BY CONSTITUTION…He is Fully Eligible for Presidency

MUNDUBILE CLEARED BY CONSTITUTION.

…He is Fully Eligible for Presidency.

By Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa – Tonse Alliance Spokesperson

Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile has been targeted with Propaganda by those scared of his candidature that he will not be on the ballot.

However, the truth of the matter is that Hon Mundubile meets the constitutional requirements to stand as a presidential candidate under Article 100 of Zambia’s Constitution based on publicly available information and established criteria.

Article 100 outlines both the qualifications and disqualifications for any aspiring head of state.

A review of these provisions confirms that Mundubile satisfies the eligibility benchmarks set out for nomination.

To begin with, the Constitution requires that a presidential candidate be a citizen by birth or descent. Hon Mundubile is a Zambian national by birth and therefore meets this foundational requirement. Additionally, the law mandates ordinary residence within Zambia, a condition he fulfills through his long-standing political and professional presence in the country.

The minimum age threshold of 35 is also clearly met, as Hon Mundubile has been active in public life for several years beyond that age. His status as a registered voter further strengthens his compliance with electoral requirements.

On academic qualifications, Article 100 stipulates a minimum of a Grade 12 certificate or its equivalent. Hon Mundubile who holds legal qualifications and has practiced as a lawyer exceeds this baseline. His fluency in English also satisfies another key condition.

Tax compliance is another critical criterion. While detailed personal tax records are not publicly disclosed, there has been no indication from relevant authorities suggesting non-compliance. Similarly, there is no evidence to suggest failure in declaring assets and liabilities as prescribed by law.

Procedural requirements such as payment of the prescribed nomination fee and securing support from at least 100 registered voters in each province are typically verified during the nomination process.

Hon Mundubile who is poised to become Zambia’s next President has been targeted by those who know that his presence on the ballot guarantees victory for him.

Equally important are the disqualification clauses.

Article 100 bars individuals holding certain public offices, those with dual citizenship or those with recent serious criminal convictions, among other restrictions.

There is no public record indicating that Mundubile falls into any of these disqualifying categories. He is not currently serving as a judge or judicial officer, has not been declared bankrupt and has not been removed from public office for misconduct within the past five years.

These factors confirm that Hon Mundubile qualifies to be on the ballot in line with the constitution of Zambia which is the supreme law of the land.