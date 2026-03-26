BRIAN MUNDUBILE IS THE BIGGEST OPPOSITION CANDIDATE IN ZAMBIA – FORMER PF SG MWILA.





Thursday, 26 March 2026 (News Diggers)



FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila has lamented that opposition parties have not been allowed to hold rallies and indoor meetings since UPND formed government.





Speaking to journalists, Wednesday, Mwila claimed that it was unfortunate that permits to assemble were only given to the UPND and not the opposition.





And Mwila said Tonse president Brian Mundubile was the biggest opposition candidate in Zambia.





“Remember, last week Brian Mundubile, president of the Tonse Alliance, was arrested by the police and detained at Ibex Police Station with fake charges that were created by the UPND government.





You are aware that Brian Mundubile as at now is the most popular candidate. In short what we are saying BM8 under Tonse Alliance is the biggest opposition here in Zambia. Because of the popularity of president Brian Mundubile, government has decided to start harassing him, giving him fake charges, so that they tarnish the image of our country,” said Mwila.





“I want to tell government that we are very much ahead of them, we are aware of their scheme and that scheme will not help them.

UPND government has failed to deliver on their promises that is why if UPND government is popular, why can’t they let Brian Mundubile campaign? Why can’t they let Brian Mundubile be free? I can assure you that people are watching”.