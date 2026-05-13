BRIAN MUNDUBILE LIKELY NOT TO APPEAR ON THE BALLOT AS HE HAS NO ONE TO SIGN HIS ADOPTION CERTIFICATE





By Staff Reporter



Brian Mundubile’s continued insistence on using the FDD as his political vehicle could now end up eliminating him from the presidential race altogether, as both FDD president Chifumu Banda and the party’s secretary general reportedly do not appear on the Registrar of Societies records.





According to the new law passed in Parliament, only a party president and secretary general whose names appear on the Registrar of Societies will be allowed to sign adoption certificates for candidates seeking office as president, MP, mayor, council chairperson, or councillor.





PF aligned commentator Emmanuel Mwamba has repeatedly warned Brian Mundubile to consider using a different “special purpose vehicle,” but he and his team have continued insisting on the FDD route.



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