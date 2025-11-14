BRIAN MUNDUBILE STEALS THE HEARTS OF PF AND ZAMBIANS



By Staff Writer



PF Secretariat, Lusaka | 14th November 2025



“It pains me to see Zambians sleep hungry when we have vast mineral wealth and land, go without electricity for days when we have so much water.” –Brian Mundubile





Thursday morning began like any other in Lusaka, quiet, routine, and unbothered. But by mid-morning, the city’s pulse quickened.





Lumumba Road, usually a corridor of commerce and commuter chaos, was overtaken by a sea of green. Thousands of Patriotic Front (PF) supporters flooded the streets, chanting, dancing, and waving placards that read: “Brian Mundubile for President.”





The occasion? Brian Mundubile, 54, constitutional lawyer, entrepreneur, and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, officially filed his nomination to contest for PF party president, a position that could catapult him into the 2026 presidential race against incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema.





The PF presidency, once held by the late founder President Michael Sata and later President Edgar Lungu, is again up for grabs, attracting ten contenders. But Mundubile’s entry has shifted the political tectonics.





The ground has moved and seems to have Mundubile’s name scrolled onto it like a hot knife through butter looking at yesterday’s open unbridled euphoria.





The crowd’s fervour was not just symbolic it was strategic. Of the 50-plus PF Members of Parliament, 30 have already endorsed Mundubile in writing, a rare show of intra-party consensus. Analysts are calling it a “pre-primary coronation,” a term now echoing across political WhatsApp groups and radio panels.





Hon. Mundubile’s message is clear and populist: “Poverty reduction through job creation in mining, agriculture, and tourism.” He told supporters, “Zambia is too mineral-rich to have people sleep hungry. What we are witnessing under UPND is economic negligence masquerading as reform.”





Married with three children, Mundubile is known for his grassroots charm and legal acumen. His supporters describe him as a “hope technician”, a new political phrase coined to capture his ability to turn despair into strategy. Another term gaining traction is “electoral empathy,” used to describe his emotional connection with ordinary citizens.





“You have to love your people first before you can lead them,” Mundubile declared. “If you don’t love them, you can’t care about them—and you can’t care about their poverty. I deeply love my Zambian people. I mean well for them.”





Despite ongoing legal wrangles over PF’s legitimacy, Mundubile was defiant. “There will be a convention. A leader will emerge. And we will rally behind that leader. The PF is not dead, it’s being reborn.”





He also dismissed rumours that he is a covert UPND project. “I have never met or sat with President HH. I don’t know where he lives, and I don’t want to know. I will meet him only during the change of power at Heroes Stadium next year.”





Zambia heads to the polls in less than a year, with poverty levels above 64% nationally and electricity blackouts crippling households.





Mundubile promises to reverse this trend, but first, he must win the PF presidency and survive the legal minefield.





As one supporter put it: “Brian is not just running, he’s rising.”



Will he score a political penalty? Zambia watches, waits, and wonders. The field is crowded thus far.