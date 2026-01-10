BREAKING NEWS!!!



HON. BRIAN MUNDUBILE SUSPENDED FROM PF FACTION LED BY GIVEN LUBINDA.





The Given Lubinda led PF have decided to suspend Hon. Brian Mundubile from the PF faction, citing indiscipline. According to inside sources, the decision is motivated by the Mundubile groups formation of campaign structures in provinces that are parallel to existing PF structures.





Meanwhile, sources have also indicated that the Lubinda group that includes Hon. Miles Sampa, Matero MP is expected to meet at Eagles Nest in Lusaka and issue a statement affirming that Lubinda is still TONSE Alliance Chairperson and has not been expelled from the Alliance as suggested by Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, TONSE Alliance National Coordinator and Dr. Danny Pule, TONSE National Vice Chairperson.





More to Follow….Stay tuned!!



By Chilufya Chewe.



Ilelanga News. January 10, 2026.