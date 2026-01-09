Brian Mundubile withdraws from PF conclave

PUBLIC STATEMENT ISSUED BY HON. BRIAN MUNDUBILE, MP



I have lately been an active participant in the announced Conclave which had at its core the quest of resolving the prolonged leadership disputes in the Patriotic Front (PF) which have been characterized by avoidable misunderstandings among some of the candidates and by extension among supporters of the affected candidates.





Having participated in the initial stages, I can certify that the intents and purposes of the Expanded Council of Elders at whose instigation the conclave was initiated are noble and well intentioned. It was for this very reason that I was readily able to set aside the stress and disadvantage to which I was occasioned by the leadership of the PF when people who supported my bid for Presidency were victimized and in extreme cases removed from high Offices of our Central Commitee I had hoped that with this dignified initiative, we would all put our differences and injustices aside in order to come up with a negotiated settlement which would win us respect among the PF membership and inspire confidence in all the stakeholders who have interest in the forthcoming General and Presidential Elections of August 2026.





However, I was surprised to learn that while the conclave was progressing, some underhand methods were still being employed to oust me and my supporters from participating in the PF Conference being considered to elect its new President. More specifically, I learnt that I was being listed for purported discipline and eventual expulsion from the party for participating in a properly convened Tonse Alliance meeting which resolved among other things to provisionally remove PF from its position of Anchor Party until it resolves its leadership problem.





In addition, I also learnt that members of my campaign team were being targeted for disciplinary action simply for putting up Provincial Campaign teams as we are gearing up for the important PF Conference.





These actions being contemplated as they were at the time of the conclave are not only unfortunate but they also save to negatively impact on the intended outcome of the conclave.





It must be borne in mind that a conclave such as the one underway must be based on the highest exhibition of good faith trust and confidence among the participants. Any actions or words targeted at one or more participants only serve to undermine such an important process.





In order to respond to this misfortune, I have consulted all the stakeholders in our campaign for Presidency and based on these consultations I, regret to announce to the public that I have elected to withdraw my participation from this conclave.





This decision is not in anyway to show disrespect to the initiators of this important process for whom I continue to have massive respect and admiration. It has just been considered however, that it is not appropriate to continue participating in a process which has been soiled by those who don’t see the good that is intended to result from the process.





I must hasten to say that as one of the contenders for the PF Presidency, I remain available to participate in any credible process that is intended to ease tensions even as we seek to properly identify front runners in our contemplated elections while always bearing in mind that the Party Constitution is our primary and ultimate guide to how the planned conference will held.



I remain resolved to fully participate in a process of choosing the next President of the PF that is anchored on the fundamental principles enshrined in the party’s constitution and hold the view that this should be done at the party general conference which must be held before the close of January 2026.



Brian Mundubile

09/01/26