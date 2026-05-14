BRIAN MUNDUBILE’S TONSE ALLIANCE AND MAKEBI ZULU’S PF PAMODZI ALLIANCE MERGE

Tonse, PF/Pamodzi finally merge, vow to remove UPND

AFTER months of political flirting and endless pressure from supporters, the Tonse Alliance led by Brian Mundubile and the PF/Pamodzi Alliance fronted by Makebi Zulu have finally decided to “put a ring on it” ahead of the August 13 general elections.

The two camps officially announced their merger yesterday during a press briefing.



With smiles stretching from ear to ear, Tonse Alliance president Brian Mundubile said the alliance could no longer afford to delay the union while, according to him, the country was facing political and economic challenges.



Mundubile said the opposition had heard cries from marketeers, bus drivers, youths, students and church leaders who had all been demanding unity among opposition political parties.



“We started discussions with my dear brother Makebi some time back,” Mundubile revealed.

“People kept saying ‘why don’t we see you together?’ So today we decided that unity is an emergency in this country. We cannot sit any longer. We need to come together quickly and begin confronting the many challenges our people are facing.”

The Tonse leader assured supporters that the merger was not a “marriage of convenience” but a genuine union agreed upon by leaders from both camps.



“This is not just between Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu. All the leaders are coming together and from today we are existing as one,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Makebi Zulu, speaking like a groom giving vows at a wedding altar, told supporters that Zambia needed unity more than individual political ambitions.



Before addressing the gathering, Zulu requested a moment of silence in honour of former president Edgar Lungu, whom he described as the man who inspired the spirit of Tonse unity.

“We only have one Zambia,” said Zulu.



“Do differences matter more than what the country has to hold? We have chosen unity for purposes of saving Zambia.”

Zulu accused the UPND administration of presiding over “five years of lies, corruption, broken promises and abuse of human rights,” adding that the opposition had resolved to work together to change the country’s direction.



Zulu boldly declared that the 2026 elections had already been won.

“The 2026 election has been won today,” he said confidently.

“In all constituencies, our candidates will not compete against one another. We shall stand under one ticket.”



The alliance leaders further promised to restore freedoms, lower the cost of living and protect democracy if voted into office next year.

Supporters repeatedly broke into chants and songs as leaders embraced, shook hands and raised joined fists in the air.



Meanwhile, the newly merged opposition grouping officially unveiled itself as the “Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance,” which promised that all future political activities, campaigns and mobilisation efforts would now be done jointly.

Kalemba May 14, 2026