Brian Mundubile’s Tonse Move: Naivety or Bravery?



The political landscape is shifting, and Brian Mundubile’s decision to march on with Tonse Alliance has sent shockwaves through the opposition. Meanwhile, Given Lubinda is tightening his grip on PF, seemingly positioning himself as the party’s presidential candidate. But is this a clever move or a recipe for disaster?





The delay in choosing a PF leader has been criticized, with some seeing it as a ploy to allow Lubinda to consolidate power. With multiple presidential candidates vying for attention, the opposition is left wondering who to align with. The Tonse Alliance, led by Dan Pule, is pushing forward, setting a tone of urgency and determination.





Mundubile’s move could be seen as brave, as it puts pressure on Lubinda and PF to make a move. If he succeeds, it could checkmate Lubinda’s ambitions and create an alternative for opposition parties to rally behind. However, it’s not without risks, as not all PF candidates may be able to contest on the Tonse ticket.





The real question is, will the opposition learn from this and put aside their differences to unite behind a single candidate? The presidential race is shaping up to be a two-horse race, and whoever doesn’t join forces risks being left behind. As Tonse marches on, the stakes are higher than ever.



Ibn Kafwanka

Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Chienge constituency 2026