⚖️ BRIBE CLOUD OVER DEPUTY JUDGE PRESIDENT LEDWABA



Judge Linked to R2.5m Bail Allegation Still in Line for Gauteng’s Top Bench





Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba has been shortlisted for the powerful post of Gauteng Judge President, despite being named in explosive but unproven allegations aired at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.





The claims suggest Ledwaba may have received a R2.5 million payment linked to the granting of bail to alleged Big Five cartel figure Katiso “KT” Molefe. The allegations sent shockwaves through legal circles but crucially, no formal finding has been made.





Ledwaba has flatly denied taking any bribe, refused to go on voluntary leave, and no complaint has been lodged with the Judicial Service Commission. He remains in office as the process unfolds.





The JSC has confirmed that the shortlisting was based on merit and judicial experience, with interviews scheduled for April 2026 even as public scrutiny intensifies.