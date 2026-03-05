BRICS Founding Nations Condemn U.S. Attack on Iran — But India Chooses Not to Join the Criticism

A major diplomatic divide has emerged among the original BRICS nations following the recent United States military strike on Iran. Four of the founding members of the powerful economic bloc — Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa — have openly criticized the attack, warning that it could worsen tensions in the Middle East and threaten global stability.

Leaders and officials from these countries expressed concern that military action against Iran risks escalating the conflict and undermining diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining peace in the region. They emphasized the importance of respecting international law and resolving disputes through dialogue rather than force.

Russia described the attack as a dangerous move that could push the region closer to a wider war. China also called for restraint from all parties involved, urging world powers to prioritize negotiations and avoid actions that could ignite a broader conflict. Brazil echoed similar concerns, saying that military escalation will only deepen instability in the Middle East.

South Africa, which has consistently advocated for peaceful conflict resolution in international disputes, also voiced concern about the growing tensions and called on all sides to return to diplomacy.

However, India — another founding BRICS member — has not joined the condemnation, creating a noticeable split among the countries that originally formed the bloc. Analysts believe India’s cautious approach may be linked to its strategic relationships with both Western powers and nations in the Middle East.

The differing responses have sparked debate about whether BRICS can maintain a united position on major global crises. The alliance was formed to promote cooperation among emerging economies and to offer an alternative voice in global politics, but moments like this highlight the complex geopolitical interests within the group.

As tensions between the United States and Iran continue to rise, the world is watching closely to see whether BRICS will eventually present a unified stance — or if divisions within the bloc will become more visible.

