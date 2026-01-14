BRICS+ Naval Drills off South Africa Pose Threat to No-One: South African FM



South Africa conducts exercises with many nations, and has made it very clear that these drills are not a declaration of war against anyone, Ronald Lamola told a South African news outlet.





The drills pose no threat to no country in the world, including Western states and the US, Lamola stressed.





These are ordinary naval exercises, similar to those conducted by other countries, he added.





 The international naval exercise “Will for Peace 2026” began on January 9 in the South Atlantic near the Cape of Good Hope, involving ships from Iran, China, the UAE, Russia, and South Africa, with Brazil, Indonesia, and Ethiopia participating as observers.