Breaking News: BRICS Pay: Timeline Extended to 2030



First proposed in 2019, BRICS Pay aims to link national fast-payment networks and eventually support CBDC transfers. Contrary to earlier rumours, the platform is not live.





While Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in Rio that a pilot could appear “before the end of 2026”, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov clarified in October 2025 that the system is now targeted for operational status by 2030.





Technical Architecture Confirmed

The platform will be blockchain-based and decentralised, designed to link existing national systems, including Russia’s SPFS, China’s CIPS, India’s UPI, and Brazil’s Pix.





It will also integrate central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) from member states, including the digital yuan and digital ruble.