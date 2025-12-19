Bride sneaks out to meet ex-boyfriend a few hours before her wedding

A bride decided to take the risk and sneak out to spend a final moment with her former lover before she ties the knot.

In a viral video captured, a bride betrothed in an arranged marriage sneaked out just two hours before her wedding to meet her ex-boyfriend.

The bride ran out of her car to meet her boyfriend by the roadside while on her way to her wedding preparations.

The pair shared a brief talk for a while before sharing an intimate hug to say their final goodbyes as a new chapter unfolds.

She then rans back into the car crying and looking all depressed as the driver moved the car and headed to their location.

The video has sparked several reactions online, with some claiming the marriage has failed even before it started.

Others also allege that the lady has already cheated on her husband emotionally and is bound to cheat on him in the future.

The incident has reopened uncomfortable conversations around arranged marriages, emotional closure, consent, and social pressure.