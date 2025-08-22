BRIGADIER GENERAL HENRY CHIWAYA SWORN-IN AS DEPUTY AIR FORCE COMMANDER





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Brigadier General Henry Chiwaya as new Deputy Air Force Commander and promoted him to the rank of Major General.



Major General Chiwaya replaces Major General Arthur Kalaluka who has been re-deployed into diplomatic service.





President Hichilema has congratulated Major General Chiwaya on his appointment and promotion.





He has since urged Major General Chiwaya to discharge his duties with loyalty, discipline and unwavering commitment to the constitution and the Zambian people.





President Hichilema further expressed confidence that the newly appointed Deputy Air Force Commander will uphold values of professionalism and patriotism in service.



He has also thanked Major General Kalaluka for his distinguished service and wished him well in his future endeavours.



ZNBC